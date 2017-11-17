Quantcast
St. Louis police issue order acknowledging journalist rights

By: Associated Press November 17, 2017

St. Louis police officers will be required each month to read and acknowledge an order reiterating the rights of journalists. The move comes after the St. Louis Post-Dispatch met with city and police officials to discuss officer-journalist relationships. One of the newspaper's reporters was arrested in September while covering civil unrest downtown. Police commanders can use their ...
