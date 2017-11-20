Children’s Mercy receives $2.2M arbitration award

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Arbitrators awarded The Children’s Mercy Hospital $2,228,430 for their claims that a managed-care company failed to pay or delayed payment for services for low-income pediatric patients. The Kansas City hospital brought the claims against Alliance for Community Health, LLC and Molina Healthcare of Illinois, Inc. It also claimed penalties and interest under the Missouri Prompt Pay ...