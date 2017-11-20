Quantcast
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Children’s Mercy receives $2.2M arbitration award

Children’s Mercy receives $2.2M arbitration award

By: Jessica Shumaker November 20, 2017

Arbitrators awarded The Children’s Mercy Hospital $2,228,430 for their claims that a managed-care company failed to pay or delayed payment for services for low-income pediatric patients. The Kansas City hospital brought the claims against Alliance for Community Health, LLC and Molina Healthcare of Illinois, Inc. It also claimed penalties and interest under the Missouri Prompt Pay ...
