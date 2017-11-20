Lawyers appointed to child welfare boards

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Gov. Eric Greitens has appointed four attorneys to state boards dedicated to children’s welfare. Ryan Munro and Bill Prince were appointed to the Child Abuse and Neglect Review Board. Munro is with Coulter Lambson in Clayton. His law degree is from the University of Tulsa. Prince is the Family Court Administrator and Chief Juvenile Officer of the 31st ...