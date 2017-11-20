Quantcast
Lawyers appointed to child welfare boards

By: Staff Report November 20, 2017

Gov. Eric Greitens has appointed four attorneys to state boards dedicated to children’s welfare. Ryan Munro and Bill Prince were appointed to the Child Abuse and Neglect Review Board. Munro is with Coulter Lambson in Clayton. His law degree is from the University of Tulsa. Prince is the Family Court Administrator and Chief Juvenile Officer of the 31st ...
