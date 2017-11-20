Ruling could hinder teen’s deportation challenge

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

The Missouri Court of Appeals Western District ruled on Tuesday that a trial judge wasn’t required to issue findings that would help a teen avoid deportation after entering the United States illegally. The ruling marks the first time a Missouri appellate court has considered whether the state’s courts have a duty to make such findings — ...