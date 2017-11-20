Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here.
Schools adept at shoring up security at any hint of danger
It's a familiar scenario: A school official, hearing about a potential danger that's too close for comfort, locks down the building. A nearby bank may have been robbed. Officers might be serving a warrant in the neighborhood. There are reports of shots fired in the area. For a northern California elementary school, the quick action is ...