Attorneys dismiss suit over hepatitis C drugs after policy change

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Attorneys have dismissed a lawsuit over access to hepatitis C treatment after the Missouri Department of Social Services changed its policy to allow everyone on Medicaid access to the treatment. The state had previously only covered new drugs for individuals in advanced stages of the disease. Attorneys from Saint Louis University Legal Clinics, Legal Services of Eastern ...