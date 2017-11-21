Quantcast
Home / Local / Execution date set for Missouri inmate with rare condition

Execution date set for Missouri inmate with rare condition

By: Jim Salter The Associated Press November 21, 2017

The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday set a March execution date for Russell Bucklew, a convicted killer who narrowly escaped execution three years ago because of a rare medical condition that raised the possibility that the lethal drug could cause him to suffer. Bucklew, 49, is scheduled to die by injection March 20 for killing a ...
