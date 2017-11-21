Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here.
Execution date set for Missouri inmate with rare condition
The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday set a March execution date for Russell Bucklew, a convicted killer who narrowly escaped execution three years ago because of a rare medical condition that raised the possibility that the lethal drug could cause him to suffer. Bucklew, 49, is scheduled to die by injection March 20 for killing a ...