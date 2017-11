Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

St. Louis Circuit Judge Robert Dierker, who has been on the bench for more than 30 years, will be stepping down to work for St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner. Dierker will retire as a judge to take the role of chief trial assistant at the circuit attorney’s office starting Jan. 1. “Judge Dierker is an honorable ...