Vote to oust Missouri education chief falls 1 vote short

Missouri Education Commissioner Margie Vandeven said she's looking forward to "the focus returning to educating our children" following a failed attempt Tuesday to remove her from office. State Board of Education members voted 4-4 during a closed meeting on the question of ousting her. That's one vote short of what was needed to ax her. Vandeven had ...