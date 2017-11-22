Another conservative leads Kansas governor race after crisis

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

If you thought Kansas emerged from its long budget crisis to reject deep-red politics and move back toward the center, think again. A year ago, many voters concluded that Republican Gov. Sam Brownback's experiment in cutting income taxes had ended in failure, opening the door to a more moderate agenda. But now an even more aggressively ...