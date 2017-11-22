Anti-gerrymandering group defies odds with ballot drive

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

An all-volunteer group of activists has defied the odds by collecting hundreds of thousands of voter signatures for a 2018 initiative to overhaul redistricting in Michigan — without having to pay a dime for a signature. It's a rarity in state politics outside of anti-abortion ballot drives, which have had a large base of support within ...