Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Anti-gerrymandering group defies odds with ballot drive

Anti-gerrymandering group defies odds with ballot drive

By: Associated Press November 22, 2017

An all-volunteer group of activists has defied the odds by collecting hundreds of thousands of voter signatures for a 2018 initiative to overhaul redistricting in Michigan — without having to pay a dime for a signature. It's a rarity in state politics outside of anti-abortion ballot drives, which have had a large base of support within ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo