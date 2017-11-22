Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / Timothy Boyer named judge in St. Louis

Timothy Boyer named judge in St. Louis

By: Staff Report November 22, 2017

Timothy J. Boyer has been appointed as a circuit court judge in St. Louis. Boyer is an associate circuit judge in St. Louis. Before his appointment in 2016, he served for nine years as an assistant circuit attorney for the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office. He started his legal career at Stinson Morrison Hecker. He also worked ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo