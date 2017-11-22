Timothy Boyer named judge in St. Louis

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Timothy J. Boyer has been appointed as a circuit court judge in St. Louis. Boyer is an associate circuit judge in St. Louis. Before his appointment in 2016, he served for nine years as an assistant circuit attorney for the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office. He started his legal career at Stinson Morrison Hecker. He also worked ...