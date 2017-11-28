For second time this year, Supreme Court suspends wrong guy

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Jim Robbins' seven years of service at the Supreme Court was not enough to keep him from the being the second lawyer this year who was mistakenly suspended from the court's prestigious bar. "They suspended me?" a surprised Robbins asked with a chuckle Tuesday from his home outside San Francisco. They did, but they didn't mean to. The ...