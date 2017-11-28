Greitens sued over removal from Missouri school board

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A Joplin man who was appointed to the Missouri Board of Education and then blocked from voting on the fate of the state education commissioner is suing Gov. Eric Greitens in order to remain on the board while discussions continue. Greitens appointed John T. Sumners to the board in October but after Sumners publicly suggested the ...