Missourians can fly with current IDs for up to 1 more year

Missouri has received a temporary federal waiver that will allow state residents to board airplanes and enter federal installations using their current driver's licenses and identification cards. The Missouri Department of Revenue announced Tuesday the state will have until at least October 2018 to comply with a federal REAL ID law. Without the waiver, Missourians without ...