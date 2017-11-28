Ruling limits ‘foreseeability’ test for spousal maintenance

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

An appeals court on Tuesday said a St. Louis County man no longer needs to pay maintenance to his ex-wife because she now makes enough to cover her own expenses. The ruling clarifies the so-called “foreseeability” test for modifying spousal maintenance. The concept, which dates to a 1998 opinion, holds that a “reasonably foreseeable” change in ...