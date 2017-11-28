Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here.
Ruling limits ‘foreseeability’ test for spousal maintenance
An appeals court on Tuesday said a St. Louis County man no longer needs to pay maintenance to his ex-wife because she now makes enough to cover her own expenses. The ruling clarifies the so-called “foreseeability” test for modifying spousal maintenance. The concept, which dates to a 1998 opinion, holds that a “reasonably foreseeable” change in ...