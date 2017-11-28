Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top News / Featured / Ruling limits ‘foreseeability’ test for spousal maintenance

Ruling limits ‘foreseeability’ test for spousal maintenance

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com November 28, 2017

An appeals court on Tuesday said a St. Louis County man no longer needs to pay maintenance to his ex-wife because she now makes enough to cover her own expenses. The ruling clarifies the so-called “foreseeability” test for modifying spousal maintenance. The concept, which dates to a 1998 opinion, holds that a “reasonably foreseeable” change in ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo