Exes file clashing lawsuits over hit novel 'The Girls'

Exes file clashing lawsuits over hit novel ‘The Girls’

By: Associated Press November 30, 2017

A lawsuit alleges that author Emma Cline plagiarized parts of her bestselling novel "The Girls" from an ex-boyfriend by using spyware to access his email and other accounts, claims that Cline vehemently denies. The novelist said in a countersuit that the plagiarism allegations are the "ludicrous" acts of a man who is jealous of his ex's ...
