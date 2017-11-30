US sports leagues are hedging their bets on legal gambling

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

In court, all four major U.S. sports leagues are fighting New Jersey's challenge to the federal ban on sports gambling, which the Supreme Court will hear Monday. Outside of court, leaders of three of the four leagues have made public comments that suggest they wouldn't mind losing the case. Only the NFL has been steadfast in ...