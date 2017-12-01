Accusers face risks in breaking nondisclosure agreements

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Details of alleged sexual assaults by Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, comedian Bill Cosby and other famous figures are now widely known in part because several accusers did something they promised in writing never to do: They talked publicly about their allegations. When those women spoke out, they broke nondisclosure agreements — contractual pledges not to discuss ...