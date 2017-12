Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Judge David M. Byrn was elected on Friday to be the next presiding judge of the Jackson County Circuit Court. He will succeed current Presiding Judge John Torrence in January 2019 for a two-year term. The court en banc chose Byrn on a unanimous voice vote. There were no other candidates. Byrn was appointed as a circuit ...