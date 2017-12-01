Dad charged with murder after 7-year-old finds mom’s body

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Authorities have charged a Kansas City man with stabbing his wife to death, saying the couple's 7-year-old daughter told a school counselor she found a body in her basement and later told investigators that she "didn't want to be next." Benjamin Byers, 45, was charged Thursday with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, abandonment of a corpse ...