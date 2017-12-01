Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Local / Dad charged with murder after 7-year-old finds mom’s body

Dad charged with murder after 7-year-old finds mom’s body

By: Associated Press December 1, 2017

Authorities have charged a Kansas City man with stabbing his wife to death, saying the couple's 7-year-old daughter told a school counselor she found a body in her basement and later told investigators that she "didn't want to be next." Benjamin Byers, 45, was charged Thursday with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, abandonment of a corpse ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo