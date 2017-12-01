Hellmann named 20th Circuit judge

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Gov. Eric Greitens named Craig Hellmann as circuit judge for the 20th Judicial Circuit, which covers Franklin, Gasconade, and Osage Counties. Hellmann is in private practice and has served as the municipal court judge for the city of Washington since 1990. He was elected to serve as the municipal court judge for Franklin County in 2016. ...