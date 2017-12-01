Quantcast
Hellmann named 20th Circuit judge

By: Staff Report December 1, 2017

Gov. Eric Greitens named Craig Hellmann as circuit judge for the 20th Judicial Circuit, which covers Franklin, Gasconade, and Osage Counties. Hellmann is in private practice and has served as the municipal court judge for the city of Washington since 1990. He was elected to serve as the municipal court judge for Franklin County in 2016. ...
