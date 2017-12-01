Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Michael Flynn’s rise was rapid, his fall even faster

Michael Flynn’s rise was rapid, his fall even faster

By: Associated Press December 1, 2017

Michael Flynn was President Donald Trump's favorite general, rapidly vaulted to prominence by his fiery speech at the 2016 Republican National Convention and Trump's decision to reward him with a plum job as his top national security aide. Flynn's plunge was even faster. He was fired by Trump after just a month in the White House ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo