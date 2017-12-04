Lawsuit says governor exceeded powers on death penalty

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

The 11 men on Nebraska's death row can't be executed because their death sentences were converted to life in prison when the state's death penalty was repealed in 2015, according to a lawsuit filed Monday. The American Civil Liberties Union of Nebraska's complaint also says Gov. Pete Ricketts overstepped the Nebraska Constitution's separation of powers clause ...