Supreme Court lets stand Texas ruling on gay spouse benefits

Supreme Court lets stand Texas ruling on gay spouse benefits

By: Associated Press December 4, 2017

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday let stand a Texas ruling that gay spouses may not be entitled to government-subsidized workplace benefits — a potential victory for social conservatives hoping to chip away at 2015's legalization of same-sex marriage. In June, the Texas Supreme Court overturned a lower court's decision favoring spousal benefits for gay city ...
