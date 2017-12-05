Judge lets bikini barista stands stay open during lawsuit

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A federal judge has ruled in favor of bikini baristas in Everett, Washington, who sued the city over new dress code ordinances that ban bare skin. U.S. District Court Judge Marsha Pechman on Monday extended an injunction that prevents the city from enforcing the two laws. That means the coffee stands can continue to operate while ...