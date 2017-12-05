Quantcast
Home / National / Judge lets bikini barista stands stay open during lawsuit

Judge lets bikini barista stands stay open during lawsuit

By: Associated Press December 5, 2017

A federal judge has ruled in favor of bikini baristas in Everett, Washington, who sued the city over new dress code ordinances that ban bare skin. U.S. District Court Judge Marsha Pechman on Monday extended an injunction that prevents the city from enforcing the two laws. That means the coffee stands can continue to operate while ...
