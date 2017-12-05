Quantcast
Home / National / Tribes: Trump’s monument order disrespects native people

Tribes: Trump’s monument order disrespects native people

By: Associated Press December 5, 2017

President Donald Trump's rare move to shrink two large national monuments in Utah triggered another round of outrage among Native American leaders who vowed to unite and take the fight to court to preserve protections for lands they consider sacred. Environmental and conservation groups and a coalition of tribes joined the battle Monday and began filing ...
