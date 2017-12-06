Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Getting engaged? Tell an insurance agent about the ring

Getting engaged? Tell an insurance agent about the ring

By: Associated Press December 6, 2017

If you recently got engaged, the first person you might want to tell about your beautiful ring is an insurance agent. Engagement ring insurance isn't exactly romantic, but it's a relatively inexpensive way to make sure you can repair or replace your ring if something happens to it. ___ TWO WAYS TO INSURE YOUR ENGAGEMENT RING — Buy extra ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo