Judge orders giant pork producer to clean up water pollution

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A major pork producer must live up to an agreement it signed 11 years ago and work on cleaning up water pollution tied to almost a dozen industry-scale hog operations, a federal judge ruled this week. Murphy-Brown LLC must end years of delay and have a mutually agreed consultant develop plans to fix problems at 11 ...