Poll finds many Harvey victims saying they still need help

Poll finds many Harvey victims saying they still need help

By: Associated Press December 6, 2017

More than three months after Hurricane Harvey walloped Texas, many affected residents say they're still not getting help they need and President Donald Trump is getting low marks for his handling of the disaster, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation/Episcopal Health Foundation survey released Tuesday. The poll is another indication of how families along the Texas ...
