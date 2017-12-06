Public Company- Cathi Ponciroli

When Cathi Ponciroli sat down to talk with her father about career advice while pursuing her undergraduate degree in engineering, he suggested that if she had an engineering and law degree, she could “write her own ticket.”

It would be a unique background, he reasoned, and would give her a leg up because she would understand some of the math and science her clients might be dealing with. Ponciroli decided to go with that plan, and found her engineering degree came in handy throughout her legal career.

“One of the things you learn coming out of an engineering program is how to be a critical thinker, that’s extremely valuable in a legal career,” she said.

It was especially helpful when she was in private practice at Husch Blackwell in the firm’s real estate construction and development practice.

“Civil engineers design bridges and roads and structures, so I went into a field that aligned with that,” she said.

From Husch, Ponciroli went to Mallinckrodt, which had been one of her clients. One of the attorneys she had worked with was looking to hire help, specifically someone who could handle general transactional matters.

“It seemed like a good opportunity for me to make a change, and I was at the point in my life where change seemed like it was warranted,” she said.

More change followed once she started the new job. Mallinckrodt spun off from Covidien. Ponciroli worked heavily with its imaging businesses, and about a year after she started, the company decided to divest its two imaging businesses.

Recently, the firm also added a new headquarters in New Jersey — it also has headquarters in Hazelwood and London.

“Those things are all indicative of the change that’s happened here,” she said. “A lot of it is exciting, it’s part of a strategic goal here.”

The company, she is, has been transforming into a global

pharmaceutical company, and Ponciroli is happy to be a part of it.

Ponciroli particularly likes working on deals and being involved in the legal aspects of a transaction, as well as the strategic aspects.

“Being in-house, I get to see all of the moving parts and help with all of the pieces,” she said.

One of the proudest moments of her career happened at Mallinckrodt, when she received a peer-selected award at a national sales meeting about a year after she started the job.

“For me that was a proud moment because there’s not that many times that lawyers have an opportunity to feel that recognition from their clients,” she said.

Other attorneys recognize her talents as well, including Melissa Smith-Groff, a Husch Blackwell attorney who has worked with Ponciroli for 15 years.

“She is one of the most talented attorneys that I have encountered,” she said. “She is brilliant and effective in completing a transaction. She manages a heavy and complicated workload, including both U.S. and global deals. If I was running a large transaction, then Cathi would be the first person I would select for my project team.”