Public company- Craig Rosenthal

Craig Rosenthal always wanted to become an in-house attorney.

“When I started law school, I knew I wanted to practice as an in-house counsel,” he said. “I focused my coursework to it and, during my six years in private practice, focused my practice on business/corporate law.”

Rosenthal studied accounting at the University of Missouri, before earning his law degree from Washington University in St. Louis.

“I briefly considered going into public accounting for a few years before starting law school,” he said. “I suppose if I decided not to go to law school, I would be an accountant somewhere at this point. “

But Rosenthal did become an attorney, and his first position out of law school was with Husch & Eppenberger, now Husch Blackwell. At Husch he focused his practice on corporate law, as well as mergers and acquisitions.

“When the opportunity arose for me to join Suddenlink Communications… I jumped at it,” he said.

Rosenthal worked for Suddenlink for 11 years before it became Altice USA, and in June the company went public.

“A true partner in every sense of the word, Craig has guided his organization through multi-billion dollar combinations and an initial public offering, while never losing the time or touch to cultivate relationships with others at every level,” said Joe Glynias, a former colleague of Rosenthal’s at Husch Blackwell.

Rosenthal counts the merger as his biggest accomplishment of 2017, and an “incredibly rewarding experience.”

And though Rosenthal is now working with a company double in size of the one he started with, and has a demanding leadership position, he still maintains a good relationship with colleagues and other attorneys.

“I can confidently say I have never worked with an in-house counsel who is more loved by his subordinates, more trusted by his executive leadership, or more considerate of his outside counsel relationships than Craig,” Glynias said.

When asked what advice he would give young attorneys, Rosenthal pointed to a quote often attributed to Thomas Jefferson, one of his favorites.

“I find that the harder I work, the more luck I seem to have.”

Rosenthal recommends taking stock of one’s career on a regular basis, and determining where you want to go, to make sure you are on the right path to get there.

Outside of work, Rosenthal likes to spend time with his wife, Jennifer, and their two children, Dylan and Demi. He also enjoys watching sports, reading, and binge watching television shows.