Public company Kara Larson

For Kara Larson the move to become in-house counsel was an unexpected twist in her career.

She joined Kansas City Power & Light as corporate and senior counsel in 2006, ending a five-year run with Husch & Eppenberger, now Husch Blackwell. In September, Larson became assistant general counsel of the utility.

“I hadn’t really intended on going in-house at all,” she said. “I had intended on staying at Husch and continuing my partnership there.”

She found out about the opening at KCP&L through a colleague. The hiring manager was Vickie Schatz, now executive director of the Kansas City Metropolitan Bar Association, whom Larson knew from college.

“When I talked to her about the opportunity at KCP&L, it sounded great,” Larson said.

She contrasted the two experiences, saying that in private practice, attorneys are usually responding after a series of events have occurred.

“When you’re in-house, you have the opportunity to work with the business and make decisions and help them manage risk up front,” she said.

In her current role, Larson is responsible for the daily administration of KCP&L’s law department. She oversees the utility’s contracting, construction, commercial, litigation and labor and employment functions.

She said she is fortunate KCP&L has “just a terrific law department.”

“Everyone who works here and worked here when I joined was really committed to work with the business and make sure that we were helping the business achieve its goals,” she said.

Of her accomplishments, she said she is most proud of working to develop a strong partnership between KCP&L’s legal team and human resources. When she joined the utility, she said KCP&L’s HR department relied heavily on outside counsel.

She pointed to a resulting $375,000 in cost savings associated with bringing employment matters in-house.

Larson said what she enjoys most about her work is the ability to make a difference in the lives of the utility’s 3,000 employees.

“I get to work with employees at every level of the company and I get to help them achieve their work goals, and in some cases, their personal goals,” she said, pointing to her work on company mentoring initiatives for women.

In addition to her work, Larson serves on the board of SAFEHOME, a Kansas organization that provides shelter, counseling and other services for domestic violence victims.

She joined the organization after a KCP&L executive recommended it to her in 2014. Although she hadn’t told anyone at the time, Larson said she was a victim of domestic violence in law school.

“When she recommended that, I could tell I was meant to play a role with SAFEHOME,” she said. “It’s a terrific agency and they provide tremendous services for women in the Kansas City metro area.”