Trump science job nominees missing advanced science degrees

When it comes to filling jobs dealing with complex science, environment and health issues, the Trump administration is nominating people with fewer science academic credentials than their Obama predecessors. And it's moving slower as well. Of 43 Trump administration nominees in science-related positions — including two for Health and Human Services secretary — almost 60 percent ...