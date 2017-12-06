Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Trump science job nominees missing advanced science degrees

Trump science job nominees missing advanced science degrees

By: Associated Press December 6, 2017

When it comes to filling jobs dealing with complex science, environment and health issues, the Trump administration is nominating people with fewer science academic credentials than their Obama predecessors. And it's moving slower as well. Of 43 Trump administration nominees in science-related positions — including two for Health and Human Services secretary — almost 60 percent ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo