Behr McCarter & Potter adds associate

Timothy W. Rudolph has joined Behr, McCarter & Potter in St. Louis as an associate. Rudolph will practice in the area of civil litigation, with an emphasis on municipal, insurance, and medical negligence defense. He earned his law degree from Washington University. Previously, Rudolph was a judicial law clerk for Gregory B. Wormuth at the U.S. District ...