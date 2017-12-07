Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / Behr McCarter & Potter adds associate

Behr McCarter & Potter adds associate

By: Staff Report December 7, 2017

Timothy W. Rudolph has joined Behr, McCarter & Potter in St. Louis as an associate. Rudolph will practice in the area of civil litigation, with an emphasis on municipal, insurance, and medical negligence defense. He earned his law degree from Washington University. Previously, Rudolph was a judicial law clerk for Gregory B. Wormuth at the U.S. District ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo