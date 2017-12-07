Quantcast
Franken announces resignation from Senate amid allegations

Franken announces resignation from Senate amid allegations

By: Andrew Taylor Associated Press December 7, 2017

Minnesota Sen. Al Franken said Thursday he will resign from Congress in coming weeks following a wave of sexual misconduct allegations and a collapse of support from his Democratic colleagues, a swift political fall for a once-rising Democratic star. "I may be resigning my seat, but I am not giving up my voice," Franken said in ...
