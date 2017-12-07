Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here.
KC attorneys win large verdict over Kentucky copter crash
The Kansas City law firm of Robb & Robb won a $21.7 million jury verdict in Kentucky state court on behalf of the families of three air ambulance crew members killed in a crash of a medical helicopter. The Bell 206L-1 crashed in Manchester, Kentucky, on the night of June 6, 2013, killing pilot Eddie Sizemore ...