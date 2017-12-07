Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / KC attorneys win large verdict over Kentucky copter crash

KC attorneys win large verdict over Kentucky copter crash

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com December 7, 2017

The Kansas City law firm of Robb & Robb won a $21.7 million jury verdict in Kentucky state court on behalf of the families of three air ambulance crew members killed in a crash of a medical helicopter. The Bell 206L-1 crashed in Manchester, Kentucky, on the night of June 6, 2013, killing pilot Eddie Sizemore ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo