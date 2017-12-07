KC attorneys win large verdict over Kentucky copter crash

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

The Kansas City law firm of Robb & Robb won a $21.7 million jury verdict in Kentucky state court on behalf of the families of three air ambulance crew members killed in a crash of a medical helicopter. The Bell 206L-1 crashed in Manchester, Kentucky, on the night of June 6, 2013, killing pilot Eddie Sizemore ...