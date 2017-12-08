Arkansas judge blocks state from issuing birth certificates

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

An Arkansas judge on Friday blocked the state from issuing any birth certificates until officials are able to comply with a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that the state's birth certificate law illegally favors heterosexual parents. Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox on Friday set aside his orders requiring the state and three same-sex couples go into ...