Oregon court reverses ex-lawyer's sexual abuse conviction

Oregon court reverses ex-lawyer’s sexual abuse conviction

By: Associated Press December 8, 2017

The Oregon Court of Appeals reversed the conviction Wednesday of a former lawyer who was sentenced to prison on charges of sexually touching a 10-year-old girl, agreeing that there were problems with how the case was prosecuted. The ruling means Bradley Christopher Holbrook, now 50, will no longer have to register as a sex offender and ...
