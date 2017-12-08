Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here.
Oregon court reverses ex-lawyer’s sexual abuse conviction
The Oregon Court of Appeals reversed the conviction Wednesday of a former lawyer who was sentenced to prison on charges of sexually touching a 10-year-old girl, agreeing that there were problems with how the case was prosecuted. The ruling means Bradley Christopher Holbrook, now 50, will no longer have to register as a sex offender and ...