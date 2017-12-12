Quantcast
Home / National / Female workers sue McCormick & Schmick’s over lewd behavior

Female workers sue McCormick & Schmick’s over lewd behavior

By: Associated Press December 12, 2017

Female kitchen workers at a McCormick & Schmick's Seafood Restaurant in Boston were subjected to groping and lewd comments from male supervisors and co-workers, five women said in a lawsuit filed Tuesday. The Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights and Economic Justice, which represents the women, says the complaint details a "humiliating" and "toxic" work environment at ...
