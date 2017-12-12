Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Merriam-Webster’s word of the year for 2017: ‘Feminism’

Merriam-Webster’s word of the year for 2017: ‘Feminism’

By: Associated Press December 12, 2017

This may or may not come as a surprise: Merriam-Webster's word of the year for 2017 is "feminism." Yes, it's been a big year or two or 100 for the word. In 2017, lookups for feminism increased 70 percent over 2016 on Merriam-Webster.com and spiked several times after key events, lexicographer Peter Sokolowski, the company's editor ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo