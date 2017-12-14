Quantcast
Accusers take on toxic culture in TV newsrooms

By: Associated Press December 14, 2017

Women who say they were sexually harassed or mistreated by powerful men in television news have banded together to form a support network aimed at changing a newsroom culture they say has given men a free pass to misbehave for decades. The women behind the Press Forward initiative tell The Associated Press they want a zero-tolerance ...
