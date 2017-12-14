Judges consider if racial bias in drug stash-house stings

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

The question of whether federal agents display racial bias by staging phony drug stash-house stings overwhelmingly in black neighborhoods is the focus of hearings in Chicago that could determine whether agencies curtail or even abandon their use nationwide. A first-of-its-kind panel of federal trial judges on Thursday began two days of hearings on the stings. The ...