Poplar Bluff official accused of teasing co-worker with gun

A city official in the southeastern Missouri town of Poplar Bluff faces criminal charges for allegedly pumping a shotgun to tease a liberal co-worker. Poplar Bluff Streets Superintendent Denis Kearbey, 53, is charged with the unlawful use of a weapon and is free on $25,000 bond. He pleaded not guilty Monday. In a probable cause statement, the ...