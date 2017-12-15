Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Jury rules for Arpaio in lawsuit by senator’s son, ex-wife

Jury rules for Arpaio in lawsuit by senator’s son, ex-wife

By: Associated Press December 15, 2017

An Arizona jury has refused to award damages against former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio at a civil trial for bringing a since-dismissed criminal case against one of Sen. Jeff Flake's sons in the heat-exhaustion deaths of 21 dogs. Jurors late Thursday ruled against Austin Flake and his then-wife Logan Brown in their malicious-prosecution lawsuit stemming ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo