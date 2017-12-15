Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here.
Jury rules for Arpaio in lawsuit by senator’s son, ex-wife
An Arizona jury has refused to award damages against former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio at a civil trial for bringing a since-dismissed criminal case against one of Sen. Jeff Flake's sons in the heat-exhaustion deaths of 21 dogs. Jurors late Thursday ruled against Austin Flake and his then-wife Logan Brown in their malicious-prosecution lawsuit stemming ...