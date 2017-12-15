Quantcast
News photographer sues Ohio sheriff's deputy who shot him

News photographer sues Ohio sheriff’s deputy who shot him

By: Associated Press December 15, 2017

A county sheriff's office has retaliated by withholding information to a weekly newspaper in central Ohio after a deputy shot and wounded a news photographer when he mistook a camera for a gun, according to a federal lawsuit filed Thursday. The lawsuit filed by photographer, Andrew Grimm, his wife and KBA News LLC in New Carlisle ...
