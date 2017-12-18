A CDC ban on ‘fetus’ and ‘transgender?’ Experts alarmed

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Health leaders say they are alarmed about a report that officials at the nation's top public health agency are being told not to use certain words or phrases in official budget documents, including "fetus," ''transgender" and "science-based." The health community was reacting to a story in The Washington Post published late Friday citing an anonymous source ...