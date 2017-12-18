Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top News / Featured / Appeal of investment verdict involves timing, damages

Appeal of investment verdict involves timing, damages

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com December 18, 2017

The Supreme Court is considering whether a $5.6 million jury verdict can stand for a group of St. Louis attorneys over a real estate investment. The attorneys were limited partners in a partnership that owns Regions Centre, a 274,000-square-foot office building in Clayton. The plaintiffs claimed the general partner, Apex Clayton Inc., had failed to make ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo