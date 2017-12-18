Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Local / Board picks help Missouri governors push policy change

Board picks help Missouri governors push policy change

By: Summer Ballentine Associated Press December 18, 2017

History is repeating itself in the Missouri governor's office as Gov. Eric Greitens employs a tactic also adopted by predecessors: using his power of appointment to stack boards and commissions to push policy changes. Greitens has drawn sharp criticism for replacing State Board of Education members with his own appointees as he tries to replace the ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo