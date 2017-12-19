Couple who provided video of suspect want piece of reward

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

The homeowners who provided police with the eerie surveillance video of the hooded man accused in a string of fatal shootings that terrorized a Florida neighborhood during October and November now want a piece of the $110,000 reward. Police in Tampa released the video that showed a man slowly walking down a Seminole Heights street just ...